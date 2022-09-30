Meda E. Struble, 94, formerly of Hartleton, passed away peacefully at 5:37 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 18, 1927, in Lewis Township, a daughter of the late Bruce and Martha (Eberhart) Wagner. On Oct. 9, 1949, she married Richard Derr Struble, who preceded her in death in 1987.
Meda was a 1944 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She was an active member of the Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Millmont, where she was a Bible School teacher, Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, served meals, and assisted at the Church West End Fair stand.
Meda was a Girl Scout leader in Laurelton, served as Judge of Election and was on the Borough Council for Hartleton, and was a member of the Patriotic Order of America.
She was a loving grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Gail Struble of Weikert; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Diane and Cliff Valentine of Millmont, Karen and Jim Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, and Laurie Harvey of Mifflinburg; one sister-in-law, Connie Wagner of Millmont; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Neil Wagner; one sister, Mildred Wagner; and one son-in-law, Randy Harvey.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, with Rev. John Yost officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, PA 17845.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
