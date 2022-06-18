Meda M. Clapsaddle, 84, Millmont

Meda M. Clapsaddle, 84, of Millmont, formerly of Gettysburg, entered into rest at 3:17 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at home.
She was born May 6, 1938, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Elwood Herman and Marie (Boney) Sparks. She was married to Wilson “Bill” Clapsaddle, who preceded her in death.
Meda was a 1956 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She lived her life enjoying what she loved most, raising and showing horses.
Meda and Bill owned and operated the Clapsaddle Sand Quarry, Gettysburg.
She was a member of the Barlow Fire Company Ladies Auxillary.
Meda enjoyed playing Bingo and cards with her friends, and most of all loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are one sister, Gloria Jean Musser of Millmont; two nephews Randy and his wife Tina Musser of Millmont, and Stephen Musser of Mifflinburg; one niece, Renee Musser of Millmont; one great-niece, Nichole and her husband Thomas Diehl of Mifflinburg; and two great-great-nieces, Kameryn and Ali Diehl. She was close friends with Terry Monn, Allen Monn, and Roger and Barb Johnson, all of Gettysburg.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Vernon Sparks.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2, with Pastor Richard DeVett, officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.