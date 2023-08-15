The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — For the first time since the early days of the Little League World Series, a Pennsylvania team that’s qualified for the World Series seeks to return home and win the world title.
The all-star team from Media, located in Delaware County, completed a 14-0 run through the tournament season to reach the Series. The 20-team tournament kicks off today in South Williamsport with four games.
Media, the Mid-Atlantic region champion, takes on Southwest representatives from Needville, Texas, in the final game tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Media follows in the footsteps of Hollidaysburg (2022) and Upper Providence (2021) as Pennsylvania qualifiers. It marks the first time since the first 11 years of the event — from 1947 to 1956 — that Pennsylvania’s state champion has reached the World Series in three consecutive years. Media is now the 36th team from the Keystone State to return home for the final tournament.
A year ago, Hollidaysburg won three games. In 2021, the first tournament after COVID and with U.S. teams only, Upper Providence went 0-2.
No Pennsylvania team has won the Little League World Series since Levittown in 1960. Lewisberry/Red Land lost in the final in 2015, the first team from Pennsylvania to make the final since Shippensburg in 1990.
Media has not lost in district, section, state or region play, winning all 14 of its games to reach South Williamsport. At the state tournament, it finished 4-0, outscoring opponents 44-7.
In the Mid-Atlantic region final, Media was no-hit through six innings, but went into extra innings scoreless against the Washington, D.C. champions. In the bottom of the seventh, Trevor Skowronek blasted a two-run home run over the right-center field fence for a walk-off homer in a 2-0 win.
Teams from the United States have won the last four Little League World Series titles and five of the last six. The United States last won five in a row from 2005-2009. Teams from Honolulu won in 2017 and 2022, with Louisiana claiming the title in 2019 and Michigan in 2021. There was no series held in 2020 due to COVID.
Ten U.S. teams and 10 international teams will compete in separate brackets over the next 10 days with the two survivors meeting in the world championship game on Aug. 27.