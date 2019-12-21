COAL TOWNSHIP — The medical marijuana company looking to purchase county land to build a growing facility finalized its real estate purchase this week.
Krista Krebs, co-owner of Parea BioSciences, and Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Scicchitano confirmed the deed was signed on Thursday through MNK 03 Holdings, the holding company of Parea BioSciences, for $1.5 million. Parea now owns 10 acres of land near the new prison in Coal Township.
"This is great timing for us because next week we will be purchasing new voting machines, which will cost us just over a million dollars," said Schiccatano. "We will be able to use this money to defray that cost and not have to burden the taxpayers with this state mandate to get new machines, when ours are perfectly fine. This sale will also help the municipalities with bringing in needed jobs and hopefully give people using opioids for medical reasons an alternative choice."
Majority commissioners Schiccatano and Rick Shoch originally approved the option in May 2018 and the medical marijuana grower/processor was approved for a license in July 2018. Minority Commissioner Kymberley Best opposed it.
It also adds to the savings of the prison project compared to the former Celotex site to around $15 million, Schiccatano said.
"All this would not of been possible without Rick and myself staying the course and doing the right thing, even with all the efforts by others to stop the sale or make it difficult to achieve," he said. "This company has been a pleasure to work with and I want to thank them for not giving up on this project."
Parea already provides the county with more than $200,000 to hold the property over five extensions. The final $1.3 million was wired to the county Friday, Krebs said.
The agreement with the county allowed for Parea to be on-site making improvements to the land but they assumed the risk if the real estate deal fell through. Gaudenzia Inc., a drug addiction rehabilitation center, had a similar agreement to make renovations or improvements as they waited for lease agreements to be negotiated. The agreement with Gaudenzia was for leasing the property, not to purchase it.
Shamokin city officials in October approved a lease agreement with Parea to use its former tax office for an administrative corporate office. The five-year agreement allows for Parea to rent the city-owned building at 51 E. Lincoln St. for office space at $1,000 a month. City officials moved the tax office next door to 47 E. Lincoln St. in January in anticipation of the agreement.