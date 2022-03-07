Displaying her paintings at the Artisan Corner Co-op has allowed Valerie Moyer, a professional Fine Artist from Beaver Springs, to meet people looking for a commissioned artist.
“It opened doors and gave me opportunities I would not have had, had I not been here,” she said. “I appreciate working with fellow artists and crafters for the show and sale of our work. It’s a wonderful opportunity to work together for a common good, especially in these challenging times.”
“We’re thrilled she’s with us,” Teichman said. “She is a world renowned artist.”
When photographer Brett Hosterman, of Montandon, was asked to create a business sign for the Artisan Corner Co-op, he ended up joining because of the members.
“The other artists that work here kind of attracted me to stay,” he said, adding that it’s given him a space to display his graphic design work. “This is the section of my business I don’t focus on as much, so the ability to have my name out there has been invaluable.”
Even the sweater Pam Rosado wore was made from alpacas—fittingly, for the owner of Country Vale Alpacas, in New Columbia. She switches her products throughout the year to include dryer balls, exfoliating soap covers, yarn and crocheted items, some made by her and others bought from Peru.
“Alpacas are not just socks,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff I can do for the summer.”
With her own products, she jots down the name of the alpaca who supplied the yarn. Watch for Savior, Avalanche, Adelaide, Prince and more.
Dr. Brad Gray, of Selinsgrove, loves explaining his blacksmithing methods to curious customers. His space offers handmade metal tools along with hooks, yard decorations and even a black, metal rose that he made for his wife, Annette Gray.
“He does a nice job of demonstrating how he makes the different pieces,” Teichman said.
Linda Rishel, of Mifflinburg, exhibits colored pencil and stippling art at the co-op under the name, Grace Gallery.
“I do mostly pets and family homesteads,” she said.
A portion of her sales are donated to the Denise Wehr Wetzel Glioblastoma Research Fund, in honor of her late sister.
Wanda Stamm, of Mifflinburg, loves to be out in nature watching for ideas for WJ Stained Glass.
“I do all my own designing,” she said, pointing out Ulysses and blue morpho butterflies among other creations.
An Artist in Residence at nearby Midd-West Middle School, in Middleburg, she said, “I’m teaching seventh-graders to design stained glass, and I am so excited about it. They are amazing to work with.”
Her pieces have been sold as far away as Belize and England, and she enjoys the support of her fellow co-op artists.
“We’ve got a great group of people that love what they do,” she said. “All the love they put into it just gushes out.”