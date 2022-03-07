Spring Workshops

Cindy O. Herman

For Inside Pennsylvania

Workshops

The Artisan Corner Co-op will host workshops this spring, starting March 19 with Make a Bow! Co-op member Jennifer Reppert, of Charlie’s Corner Bowtique, will teach adults and children how to make hair bows.

Coming up: Still Life Drawing with Valerie Moyer, and Plant a Terrarium or Fairy Garden with Karen Teichman.

Watch “Artisan Corner Co-op” on Facebook for details.