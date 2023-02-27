Megan Trutt
1988 — 2023
After a courageous battle with depression, Megan Trutt died by suicide on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. She is no longer imprisoned by the powerful darkness that became unbearable to her.
Born in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of Carol and Jeff Styers and Robert and Georgia Trutt. After growing up in Mifflinburg, she has lived in Rochester, N.Y. for the past 10 years. She loved the city and all it had to offer. She is survived by two sisters and their fiances, Kelsy Trutt and Rachel Santiago (Rochester, N.Y.) and Haley Trutt and MaKenna Spruce (Oklahoma City, Okla.). She is also survived by two grandmothers, both of Mifflinburg, Donna Trutt and Helen Troxell. She will be missed by the close relationships she had with her many aunts, uncles, and cousins, which are far too many to mention. Megan loved her family the only way she knew how: fully with her whole heart. She was the best dog mom and fiercely loved Lodi and Nora, her fur babies.
Megan worshipped all things sports; she started soccer at the age of four, played soccer, basketball and softball all through high school earning varsity letters in each. Additionally, she participated in a travel soccer league where she made lifelong friends who continued to impact her life indefinitely. Her softball days in college carried a huge impact as well. Even after college, she continued to play indoor soccer at the Rochester Sports Garden. The newest addition to her athletic catalogue was rugby. Learning and perfecting the game consumed her life recently; she would tell anyone who would listen about the rules of rugby. She played for the Rochester Renegades and, after less than a year of playing, was voted in as co-captain of the team. Additionally, she was brought in as co-coach for the University of Rochester this past September and was selected to co-coach the Upstate N.Y. All-Star Team in January. Her current soccer and rugby teams were like family to her. Also, for the past eight years, Megan was an avid crossfitter and she considered the members of her gym the closest friends you could have.
Megan was a hero and saved many lives through organ donation. She was able to provide her heart, kidneys, pancreas, liver, one lung, eyes, and tissue to people in need. Organ donation was of the utmost importance to her. While she was alive, she also made it a point to donate her blood, as a universal donor type, as often as the Red Cross would allow. By her donation awareness, she would be proud to know her influence and generosity encouraged others to register for donation. Because of her, many more lives will be saved. Megan will continue to live on through her legacy of love, generosity, donation, and adventure.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Rusty Rail, 5 N. 8th St. No. 1, Mifflinburg. All are welcome to attend. A second celebration of Megan’s life will also be held in Rochester, N.Y., at a later date.
