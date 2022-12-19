Melanie J. Shope, 48, of Liverpool, entered eternal rest Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Feb. 23, 1974, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Thomas Sr. and Roxie (Hughes) Pyle. On Oct. 21, 2000, Melanie married her husband, Maynard Shope.
She was a graduate of East Juniata High School. After high school, Melanie was honored to proudly serve her country with the United States Air Force. She was employed as a dental assistant.
Melanie’s biggest interest was taking care and loving her family.
She is survived by her parents, Thomas Pyle Sr. and Roxie Hughes; husband, Maynard; two sons, Chase Allen and Chance Allen; one brother, Thomas Pyle Jr. and his wife Tara; and one sister, Mena Noll and her husband Eric.
Services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, PA 17045.