Melanie L. Rudy, 46, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Steelton.
She is survived by her mother, Lynn Rice (Rev. Robert) of Milton; father, John S. Rudy of Harrisburg; son, Devon Rudy of Milton; and stepbrother, Daniel Rice of Shermans Dale.
Service will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Gary Weaver and Rev. Bethany Wood officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Snyder's Church Cemetery, New Bloomfield.