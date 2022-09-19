Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
She was born Sept. 6, 1991, in Mineola, New York, a daughter of Theodore J. Dziadzio Sr. of Riverhead, N.Y., and Kristine Dziadzio and her companion John Gilligan III of Mifflinburg.
Melissa was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 2009.
She was a homemaker. She had worked at Apex Homes, Middleburg.
Surviving are one son, Robert Isaac Kuhns at home; her loving companion, Sam Kuhns of Mifflinburg, and his children, Sam Kuhns III of Selinsgrove and Lora Kuhns of Williamsport; one brother, Theodore J. Dziadzio Jr. of Mifflinburg; one niece, Ella Dziadzio of Mifflinburg; and maternal grandfather, Leon Bajadek of Brooklyn, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by an uncle, Robert Bajadek.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
To share in Melissa’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.