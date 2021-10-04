Melissa A. Shellenberger, 47, of Mifflinburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 25, 1974, in Sunbury, a daughter of Phyllis I. (Benfer) Gemberling and Richard Zeiders.
Melissa enjoyed shopping and loved and lived for her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her mother and father are a daughter, Whitney N. Smith; two grandchildren, Alyssa Abbott and Z’meiah King; and a brother and sister-in-law, Paul Zeiders Sr. and Maureen; two nephews, a niece, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, Route 35, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Charles Haffling and Rev. Brent Lenhart officiating.
Burial will be in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
Arrangement are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.