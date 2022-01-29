Melissa Scullion, 52, Stevensville, Maryland

Melissa (Brown) Scullion, “Missy," 52, of Stevensville, Md., passed away early Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022, at Cadia Healthcare of Annapolis. She was born Oct. 2, 1969, in Belle Vernon, Pa., the daughter of George Brown and Linda Hedderman. Melissa retired from the Maryland Queen Anne's County Health Department. She graduated from Belle Vernon Area High School in 1987.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Joel Scullion; father and stepmother, George and Trudy Brown; mother, Linda Hedderman; siblings, Amy Prater, Kevin (Laura) Brown, Heather (Nicholas) Brown-Downing; stepbrothers and stepsisters Stacy Rotolo, Roslyn (James) Whiteside, Joseph Anthony (Lori) Hedderman, Lia (Michael) Cook, David (Carol) Hedderman, Melissa is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Montel Williams MS Foundation via https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/134125025.