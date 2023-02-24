Melisse T. Kurtz, 96, formerly of Lewisburg, entered into rest Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Heather Court Assisted Living, Northumberland.
She was born July 15, 1926, in Royal Oak, Michigan, a daughter of the late Howard and Mary (Underwood) Truitt. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Rev. Gordon F. Kurtz, who preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2012.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Gordon “Ted” and Sandra Kurtz of Veneta, Oregon, James “Jim” Kurtz of Port Orange, Florida, and John Kurtz and Megan Bishop of Lewisburg; two daughters and one son-in-law, Margaret “Peg” and Richard Carroll of Roslindale, Mass., and Elizabeth “Betsy” Kurtz of Downingtown; one daughter-in-law, Rita Kurtz Scholl; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Kurtz; and numerous brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life will be announced in the future at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
