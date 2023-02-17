Melladine Agnes Dorman, 92, of Mifflinburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
She was born March 16, 1930, in New Columbia, to the late Ivan L. and Grace O. (Ranck) Machamer. On July 28, 1947, she married Ralph W. Dorman who preceded her in death in 2016. They spent 68 years together.
Melladine was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, baking, reading, and spending time with family.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Catana “Tina” and Harold Zimmerman of Millmont; two grandsons, Lawni Zimmerman and wife Christine of Sunbury and Ryan Bilger and wife Amanda of Douglassville; two granddaughters, Wendi Zimmerman-Roush and husband Kevin of Weikert and Chelsea Bilger and fiancé Dominick Adamo of Lewisburg; five great-grandchildren, Mikaela Zimmerman of Maryland, Ben Zimmerman of Sunbury, Andrew Bilger of Douglassville, Grady Zesiger of Lewisburg, and McKenna Roush of Weikert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Bonnie Lou Bilger; one son-in-law, Lande Q. Bilger; one brother, George Machamer; and three sisters, Louise Fisher, Edith Reichard and Geraldine Shreck.
In keeping with Melladine’s wishes there will be no public services.
She will be interred with her husband, at the convenience of the family, in Lincoln Chapel Cemetery.
Contributions in Melladine’s memory may be made to the Union County Library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. To share in Melladine’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.