Melodee A. Valentine, 59, of 412 Thompson St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 1:11 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 3, 1963, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Marlin E. and Shirley J. (Tompkins) Bingaman. On April 7, 1990, she married Steve A. Valentine, who survives.
Melodee was a 1981 graduate of Milton High School.
She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at RiverWoods, Lewisburg, for 20 years, and owner/operator of Valentine’s Family Daycare for over 20 years.
Melodee enjoyed the beach, going for car rides, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband of nearly 32 years, are one son, Logan A. Valentine of Mifflinburg; one daughter, Miranda N. Valentine of Mifflinburg; one brother, Richard Bingaman; two sisters, Stephanie Naugle and Angela Michael; and four grandchildren, Blake, Derek, Amelia, and Briella.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 7.
