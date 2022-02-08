Melody Ann Derr — Everything is because of her.
On Feb. 5, 2022, Melody Ann Derr, adventurer and oh so loved wife, mom, grandma (Melma), daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin, flew away at the age of 61.
Melody was born Dec. 9, 1960, in Shamokin, to Darlene and Ken Snyder. It would be impossible to encompass the whole of her life in a short passage but let’s give it a shot.
Mel lived a life full of love and adventure. She was a nurse for 34 years but she thought she would’ve been a fine actress. She raised three children as a single mom and was their biggest fan, fiercest advocate, and was ever-encouraging wherever their passion led them. She taught them how to fly out of the lovely nest she made and sent them off to make their own.
Melody was a world traveler, bird watcher, and an artist at everything she put her hand to. With her keen brown eyes she saw volcanos, glaciers, jungles, ancient ruins, savannas, forests, cities, mountains, deserts, beaches, oceans, seas, wildlife, the sky and home. She visited 16 countries including Thailand and Cambodia with Randi to visit brother Chris, Poland and Germany with Rachel, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, the Galápagos Islands of Ecuador, the Canary Islands of Spain, Monaco, Italy, Croatia, Mexico, Jamaica and Panama, along with many of the United States including Texas to visit Zach, raptor-watching in Arizona, and Alaska which was her first big trip that ignited this passion for travel. Her favorite excursion was through Panama.
Her backyard is an oasis she created through nurturing the land over decades with her love of gardening, planting and composting. It is home to birds, bats, insects, fish, frogs and toads. The bald eagle was her favorite bird.
She was known for her strong sense of self, low tolerance for b.s., quick wit and laughter. Time spent with Mel was time spent laughing breathlessly. Mel was, as her grandson said, “the best melody that was ever sang.” She was and remains incredibly loved.
Mel is survived by her devoted husband, Randy; children, Rachel Meredith-Warren and her husband Mark Warren, Randi Meredith and her partner Eban Brittingham, and Zach Meredith; stepson, Ryan Derr and his wife Christy; grandchildren, Mitchell and Nathan Warren, Azalea and Pepper Melody Brittingham and Olivia Derr; mother, Darlene; siblings, Ken, Tammi and Dave, Gerard and Robin, Chris, Sue, and Charon; nieces, Sarah, Sophia, Kayley, Alyssa, Katlyn, Amber and Sara; great-niece, Sawyer; and two big dogs, Thor and Chobe (named for the National Park in Namibia).
While there will be no memorial service, Mel’s memory can be celebrated by watching birds, planting a garden of food or flowers this spring, or traveling somewhere you’ve always dreamed of. It was that pesky cancer that got her, by the way.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.