Melva L. "Mel" Swinehart, 89, of Duke Street, Northumberland passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 17, 1933, in Sunbury a daughter of the late Alfred and Myrtle (Dunkleburger) Brocious. On Nov. 16, 1957 she married Robert F. Swinehart who preceded her in death in July of 2002.
Mel was a 1951 graduate of Sunbury High School. She was employed for many years as an operator for the Bell Telephone Co.
She enjoyed gardening and traveling, however her greatest joy came from time spent with family.
Mrs. Swinehart is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Jami Swinehart, Scott and Brenda Swinehart, all of Northumberland; one daughter, Patrice Attinger and companion, Joe McCracken of Northumberland; grandchildren, Benjamin Swinehart and companion, Marrisa Parsons, Samuel Swinehart and companion, Jonna Zimmerman, Jessica Mirarchi and husband, Marshall III, Bradlie Attinger and companion, Mark Mahalis, Jenna Savidge and husband, Justin, Krista Swinehart and companion, Jesse Smith; great-grandchildren, Layla and Laken Swinehart, Marshall Mirarchi IV, Miles Mirarchi, Barrett and Everett Savage and her former son-in-law, Todd Attinger.
In addition to her parents and husband of 44 years, Mel was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Sylvia Shively, Bob Dagle, Madelyn Beck and Byron Brocious.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Brian Shively officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Stonington.