Melvin A. Walters, 89, of Cocolamus, entered eternal rest, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
Melvin was born June 12, 1933, in Richfield, a son of the late Robert Sr. and Mildred (Clotfelter) Snyder. On Aug. 13, 1960, Melvin married his loving bride, Janet (Frock) Walters whom he was blessed to share over 62 years of marriage.
He was a 1951 graduate of Fayette High School. After high school, Melvin enlisted with the United States Navy where he served for four years. He retired from PennDOT as a Highway Construction Supervisor.
Melvin enjoyed bowling and was a member of the bowling league at Juniata Lanes earlier in life. He loved to watch television and sports. Melvin was an avid fan of Penn State, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was known for his homemade decorative sleds. In the early days of his retirement, making sleds became his daily passion.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; a son, Jeffrey A. Walters of Cocalamus; a daughter, Stacey L. Walters of Clearwater, Fla.; and two half-brothers, Robert Snyder Jr. and his wife Beverly of Millerstown and Randy Snyder and his wife Tonia of Richfield.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and a half-brother, Terry Snyder and his wife Sandra.
A viewing will be held Monday, Jan. 16, from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 with Pastor Michael Niemond officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.