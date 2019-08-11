Melvin G. Baker Jr., 92, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on May 2, 1927, he was a son of the late Melvin Sr. and Mahala (Minium) Baker. He was married to the former Mary Mayer. His death breaks a marital union of 68 years.
Melvin was a 1946 graduate of Milton High School and served in the US Army during World War II and Korea. He was a self-employed mason and had retired from American Home Foods.
He was a life-long member of United in Christ Lutheran Church in Lewisburg and was a member of the Democratic Party in Lewisburg. He was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 38, a member of the PA State Sunday School Association, was a former Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and Little League Baseball coach. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rose and Richard Handy of West Milton, and Gertrude and Robert Swartz of West Milton; three sons and daughters-in-law, Melvin III and Nancy Baker of Milton, David and Karen Baker of Lewisburg, and Michael and Annette Baker of Milton; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Verdilla Heddings of West Milton.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Bolich; three brothers, Kenneth Baker Sr., Harold Baker and Floyd Baker; and four sisters, Cornelia Price, Beatrice Rice, Patricia Kerstetter and Pauline Hauck.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the United in Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Justin G. Ligenfelter officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
The family will provide flowers and ask for memorial contributions to be made to the United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.