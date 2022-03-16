Melvin H. "Mel" Bahner, 91, of North Fourth Street, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mel was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Millersburg, a son of the late Walter E. and Pearl (Dubendorf) Bahner. On June 30, 1957, he married the former Zereta Ann Helwig who survives.
Mel was a 1950 graduate of Sunbury High School. He was employed as a parts manager for local car dealerships including Becker Volkswagen and Schreffler Cadillac.
Mr. Bahner was a member First Reformed Church of the United Church of Christ, Sunbury. For more than 50 years Mel was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge No. 22, Sunbury.
He was fascinated with space travel, astronomy and UFOs. Earlier in life, Mel was an avid bowler.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Mel is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Toni L. and Joseph L. Swope of Northumberland, Brenda Bahner Hunt and Jerry E. Hunt of Sunbury; one son and daughter-in-law, Scott M. and Valerie L. Bahner of Bensalem; grandchildren, Mikki L. Anselmo, Eric J. and Amanda L. Anselmo, Jenna L. Drumm and fiance Brandon Geiswite, Stephanie A. Havelko, Christopher S. Bahner, Alexis S. Bahner, Christine G. and Craig Welfer and J.B. Swope; and great-grandchildren, Allison, Amber, Chloe, Asher, Sariah and Sam.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Elwood and Robert Bahner; and sisters, Elma Long, Gertrude Rhoads, and Mary Eister.
Friends and family may call from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, followed by a Masonic service at 11:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at noon with Rev. Lynn D. Schmoyer officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Mel's memory may be made to the Masonic Lodge No. 22, 220 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.