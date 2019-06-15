Melvin L. Groves, 76, Northumberland 2 hrs ago Melvin L. Groves, 76, of Stone School Road, Northumberland, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home.Arrangements will be announced by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland. Tags Northumberland Melvin L. Groves Funeral Home Stone School Arrangement Road Pass Away COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Click HERE to view or buy photos Obituaries WALTERS, Harold Apr 18, 1930 - Jun 14, 2019 BICKEL, Arlene Mar 7, 1937 - Jun 13, 2019 Groves, Melvin PINTO, Evelyn Oct 13, 1932 - Jun 13, 2019 REBUCK, Martha Sep 11, 1933 - Jun 13, 2019 Markets Market Data by TradingView