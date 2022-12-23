Melvin L. Lynn Sr., 82, of North Sixth Street, Sunbury, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at “The Mansion” after a long-time battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Melvin was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Williamsport, a son of the late Henry and Anna (Zellers) Lynn.
He attended Warrior Run School District. Mr. Lynn was employed by the Milton Shoe Factory, later American Home Foods, and retired from TRW, Danville.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose No. 171 Milton. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed his touring bike and participating in poker runs. As a motorsports enthusiast, Melvin enjoyed sprint car races and was an avid NASCAR fan. He took great joy in the care of his shih tzus.
Melvin is survived by one son, Melvin L. Lynn Jr. of Iron City, Tenn.; one daughter, Lisa L. Beachel and her significant other of Shamokin; his three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Faye Lynn of Muncy; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Judy Nixon of White Deer, Dolorse and Gerald Starks of Millmont and Barbara and Jay Snyder of Muncy.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Lynn; and his two ex-wives, Carol (Chappell) Lynn and Bertha (Rearick) Lynn.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where a time for sharing of memories will begin at 12:30.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.