Melvin P. Conrad, 87, of Middleburg, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Center Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Charles and Margaret (Baney) Conrad. On Sept. 23, 1976, he married the former Nancy L. Houtz who survives.
Melvin’s first job was working at Rolling Green Park. He later owned and operated a garbage pick up route and an appliance shop and had been employed in the manufactured housing industry at Houser Homes (later Poloron), Thor Industries, PBS, Apex Homes, and MSI. He also had worked at Middleburg Yarn and drove cross country trucking.
He attended St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Beavertown. He enjoyed dining out and taking drives in the country.
Melvin will be remembered as a people person who enjoyed conversing with others.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 10 children, Ken Conrad and Kay, Ron Conrad and Cindy, Galen Conrad and Nancy, Terry Conrad and Nancy, Bruce Conrad, Marilyn Tayvinsky, Mike Houtz and Monique, Tammy Houtz and Keith, Candy Swope, and Kevin Conrad and Katrina; 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Raymond Kratzer.
He was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Mike Houtz, Paula Conrad, and Michael Wilt; and two brothers, Stanley and Marlin Kratzer.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in the Lincoln Chapel Church Cemetery, Millmont.