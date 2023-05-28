Today is Memorial Day, the day the nation pauses to remember and honor all of the men and women who gave their lives in defense of the United States.
Local observances scheduled for today across the Valley include:
Freeburg
The Snyder County borough of Freeburg invites community members to view their hometown hero banners hanging along Market Street and White Top Road. There will be a short parade at 11 a.m. Also, food trucks for the public from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Freeburg Community Center parking lot, 11 Church St.
Lewisburg
The Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 will host its annual Memorial Day Parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. at 2nd and Market streets, moving west on Market Street and continuing south on Seventh Street into the Lewisburg Cemetery.
This year’s speaker is Pastor John E. Lee, a Lewisburg Area High School class of 1964 graduate, retired United Methodist Minister as well as an Air Force veteran who served in South Vietnam. He is retired from United Methodist Churches in Northumberland and Union counties. His passion for learning about the American Civil War has led him to become a living history persona of Union Army Chaplain William McCormick of the 150th P.V.I.
New Berlin
A Memorial Day service begins at 2 p.m. at the New Berlin Cemetery.
Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove’s Memorial Day Celebration and Parade begins at 9 a.m. on the Commons, presented by the Selinsgrove’s American Legion Post 25 and VFW Post 6631.
Sunbury
The 155th Memorial Day tribute will honor veterans who gave their lives in the line of duty will featuring a parade and services.
The parade assembles at Raspberry Avenue and 10th Street at 10:30 a.m. and moves at 11 a.m., following a route to Market then south on 4th to the City Cemetery.
Services are at 11:45 a.m. in Cameron Park American Legion Post 201, Commander Terry McCarthy will be the master of ceremonies.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jody Ocker will speak at the event.