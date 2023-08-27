WILLIAMSPORT — What started as a promise to a beloved grandfather has turned into a quest to find peace for the souls of at least 92 stillborn babies.
In 2019, Mike DiRocco’s grandfather, Ken DiRocco, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given two months to live. With “amazing” care at Hershey Medical Center, Ken, 93, is alive and well today.
“He’s one of the great men of the world,” Mike DiRocco said. “When he was getting his affairs in order, one thing he asked me to do was to take care of the family plot, up in Mt. Carmel Cemetery (in Williamsport).”
DiRocco remembered his grandfather telling him about a stillborn brother buried there on “unconsecrated ground.” Over the years, the Mount Carmel Cemetery was incorporated into Williamsport’s Wildwood Cemetery, and when Ken DiRocco tried years ago to find his brother’s grave, all anyone could tell him was that, if he was anywhere, he might be under an iron cross.
Curious, Mike DiRocco called Wildwood Cemetery and learned they had a Tony DiRocco listed as a stillborn. The baby’s name was Anthony but was probably recorded as Tony.
DiRocco learned Catholic cemeteries are blessed by a priest and considered holy — consecrated — ground. Years ago, unbaptized infants could not be buried there. Cemetery officials let him look through more than a hundred pages of recorded deaths going back as far as 1917. Records before then were lost in floods and fires. He found 92 stillborn babies or infants who died shortly after birth and listed their names, parents and other information in a document posted to Facebook.
“I went through the cemetery book and took pictures of every single page and then matched all the unconsecrated ones with ancestry records,” DiRocco said.
While he enjoyed tracking down the names, it became heartbreaking when he saw notes like “mother came in complaining of headache” or “stillborn due to long birth.” Although not a practicing Catholic himself, he acknowledged that, especially generations ago, burying an infant on unconsecrated ground would have been devastating.
“I don’t know if I go along with the whole, ‘not baptized, no Heaven’ thing,” he said. “But for some people, it’s deathly serious … That’s what was driving me. This isn’t for me or just my grandfather. It’s something I thought needed to be done. These kids need a voice.”
He found two people whose siblings were buried in the unconsecrated ground.
“I talked to a 93-year-old woman whose brother is on the list,” DiRocco said. “She remembers her mom telling her she was allowed to hold him for a little bit, and then they took him away.”
The woman said they buried her brother up near the Circle of Priests, an area near the cemetery’s edge where priests are buried.
Another woman said her twin brother had died at birth.
“Their mother almost died and did not even realize she had had twins,” DiRocco said. “The father buried the stillborn brother somewhere in the cemetery but never told anyone where.”
With help from a woman on Facebook, DiRocco found two iron crosses. One was blank. The other, about two feet high and very heavy, had the name Domenico Tofani, one of the 92 stillborn babies. Curiously, the side piece, with the baby’s first name, was broken off — by a piece of machinery, DiRocco guesses.
“I took it and got it welded,” he said. “I couldn’t leave it like that.”
The records of stillborn babies in unconsecrated ground continued until about 1949, with one more in 1959. Various internet sites stated that the idea of unconsecrated ground for unbaptized souls was never part of Catholic doctrine, but more a practice that varied from church to church.
“I don’t know what they were thinking, but that’s what they did,” said The Rev. David Bechtel, of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, in Williamsport, noting the Mt. Carmel Cemetery was founded in the 1800s.
Regardless, DiRocco is delighted that Fr. Bechtel will offer a Memorial Mass on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin Street.
“We’re going to remember the 92 we know of who are buried there,” Fr. Bechtel said. “Then I’m going up to the cemetery to bless the ground.”
“He’s going to read every name out loud, which a Catholic priest may have never done with these children,” DiRocco said.
“It’s a good thing to do,” Fr. Bechtel said. “Maybe it will bring peace to the children and any of their relatives.”
Sue Wright, of Montoursville, saw her grandparents’ son, Chiviano Maggio, on the Facebook list. Her grandparents were Giglielmo and Madelena Maggio.
“I was happy to see that these babies were finally recognized,” Wright said. “I’ll be excited to attend when they do the Mass for the children.”
At least one person has asked to have their family’s name removed from the list, feeling that it should be kept private. DiRocco was happy to oblige.
“I’m not going to pretend to speak for all these families,” he said. “If anyone wants me to remove any information, I absolutely will.”
While he did not find his uncle’s grave, DiRocco’s goal changed to learning more about all of the buried babies, and then to having the Memorial Mass.
“You have to think, these mothers died thinking that their babies weren’t going to Heaven,” he said. “That was just too terrible for me to ignore, and this seems like this is as good as it gets for closure.”
