The Michelle Huff Memorial Scholarship Basket Bingo will be held April 16 at the Washingtonville Fire Company. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with an early bird game at 12:45 p.m. There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50, and baked goods. The fire company auxiliary will provide a food stand. Pictured with some of the baskets are Michelle’s mother, Chris Doebler, and Denny Doebler.