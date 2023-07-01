NORTHUMBERLAND — When Pineknotters Days were first celebrated you could fill your new Corvette — which cost less than $6,600 — for 40 cents a gallon on your way to an Alice Cooper concert with a $5.50 ticket.
Part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Pineknotter Days will be a look back at what life was like in Northumberland in 1973, the year the annual celebration was held for the first time.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, you can take a step back in time to 1973, listening to era-correct music, watch two slideshows and review eight memory boards on display at the Priestley Chapel, organized by Hope Kopf.
Kopf’s memory boards, spread throughout the friendly confines of Priestley Chapel, highlight everything from popular vehicles, cost of living, top news and sports, popular books, television shows and movies along with fashion.
“I loved every minute of it,” Kopf said of organizing the boards. “It took hundreds of hours over four months. But it was fun to do.”
The fashion board features bell bottoms and plenty of plaid in combinations of colors that wouldn’t fly today.
The cost of living board shows the minimum wage was $1.60. A postage stamp: 8 cents. Top TV shows highlighted on Kopf’s board including All in the Family, Sanford & Son, MASH and the Mary Tyler Moore Show.
“Some of it brought back a lot of memories, the food we ate then, the local restaurants,” she said, pointing out The Fence Drive-In and The Squeeze-In and locals still operating today. “It was a fun project.”
“These eight boards have taken hundreds of hours of work, and I want to do something that makes people realize each board is worth a few minutes of their time.”