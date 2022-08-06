DANVILLE — The Students Preserving Mental Health Club put a focus on mental health on Saturday by throwing its annual baseball carnival.
The event was held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Washies Playground, Danville. It raised funds for the Jason Gordon and Kyle “Bucky” Kizis Memorial Scholarships.
“We’re trying to bring the community together and spread awareness and show how important it is to get out, have fun and enjoy time with your friends and family,” said Dameon White, an incoming senior at Danville Area High School and co-president of the club.
The club was formed in 2020 after two students took their own lives within four months, one in November 2019 and one in March 2020.
“They were both wonderful people,” said White. “It was such a tragedy. We love remembering and celebrating and honoring them.”
The event featured a homerun derby, a basket raffle, food and children activities, including ring toss, pick a duck, bean bag toss, limbo, rock painting, a cake wheel, face painting and fish bowl toss.
Incoming senior Anna Maffei, 17, of Danville, spent her afternoon painting faces.
“It’s a really important thing to get together and acknowledge mental health,” said Maffei. “It’s good people are talking about it.”
Incoming junior Mehak Cotru, 16, of Danville, said mental health is a serious topic that more people should be talking about.
“It’s important to get that exposure,” she said. “The clb is great. The event brings up people’s spirits and makes them happy. It’s a great place to meet other kids.”
Janel Gordner, of Danville, brought her children to the event.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “It’s great what they’re doing. It’s a great resource for them to have.”