Inflation combined with mounting financial pressures have led to a strain on consumers’ mental health, according to surveys and experts.
The latest American Psychology Association’s Stress in America Survey reveals that Americans are more stressed about money than they’ve ever been with 87 percent of Americans saying that inflation and rising costs of everyday goods are what’s driving their stress. More than 40 percent of U.S. adults say money is negatively impacting their mental health, Bankrate’s April 2022 Money and Mental Health report.
“It’s pretty natural to be incredibly stressful,” said Dr. Matthew Rousu, Dean and professor of Economics at the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University. “Unless those individuals got a raise equivalent to the inflation rate, financially they’re worse off than they were last year.”
If an inflation rate is 8 percent per year, someone making the median household income of approximately $60,000 in the U.S. essentially received the equivalent of a $5,000 pay cut for the year, he said.
“If your salary does not increase to keep up with inflation, you simply have less,” said Rousu.
“The price of goods is higher and an economist would say that individuals have less purchasing power. That’s a fancy way of saying people simply cannot afford to buy as much as they did last year.”
The money supply increased dramatically over the last two years, going up more than 35 percent since January 2020. The federal reserve loosened the money supply with the idea that a looser money supply should stimulate economic growth. The increase in the money supply are what economists generally would credit as a major driver of inflation, said Rousu.
Furthermore, spending packages are not funded by taxes but rather deficit spending; plus “gas prices are insane right now,” said Rousu.
The labor market is tight. Unemployment rates are low right now, but average wage increases have not kept up with inflation, he said.
“On average, Americans are worse off financially than they were one year ago,” he said. “Money is one of the more stressful items. That’s in normal times.
Now, he said, families have to cut back on purchases, save less or go into more debt. “None of those are particularly fun options,” he said.
Rousu said he never lived through the last significant period of inflation in the U.S. Adults under 60 never experienced it.
“This is new to me, living through this,” said Rousu. “As an economist, I studied it, I’ve taught about it, but I haven’t lived through it.”
APA’s Stress in America Survey report for March 2022, the second pandemic survey report, shows that inflation, global uncertainty, and the invasion of Ukraine are significant stressors.
The data breakdown by these sources of stress are as follows Rise in prices of everyday items due to inflation (e.g., gas prices, energy bills, grocery costs) at 87 percent; supply chain issues at 81 percent; global uncertainty at 81 percent; potential retaliation from Russia at 80 percent; and Russian invasion of Ukraine at 80 percent.
“I was in debt off and on all of my 20s and early 30s,” Tawnya Schultz, founder of The Money Life Coach, told CNBC. “I was in this debt cycle of trying to get out of debt, paying off debt, getting back into it. and I was just tired of feeling like I could never get out of it or feeling like I was always going to have debt.”
Some Americans lack hope they will ever have enough money to retire, with roughly 40 percent saying their ability to be financially secure in retirement is “going to take a miracle,” according to the 2021 Natixis Global Retirement Index.
“I think that people need to have a sense of hope,” said Mark Hamrick, Washington bureau chief at Bankrate, told CNBC. “When the economy is working for them, there’s a greater likelihood that people will have hope that they can accomplish their basic personal financial objectives.”
Rousu said there’s no way to tell how long this period of inflation will last or whether it will peak at a higher rate.
The Federal Reserve has already taken action to address the inflation rate.
“At 8 percent inflation, voters are not happy. Politicians do not want unhappy voters. While the politicians aren’t the ones who control the money supply, you should see things getting done to try to encourage the federal reserve to get the money supply under control, which should bring inflation rates down.”
Rousu said it won’t be a “forever thing.”
“I couldn’t tell you whether this will be another six months of inflation, two years of it, five years of it. I sure hope it’s not five years. I don’t have a crystal ball. A lot of it will be specific actions taken by the government.”
CNBC contributed to this report.