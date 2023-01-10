Mankato Free Press, Mn.
“It’s common in the fall or winter, and lapses in the spring and summer seasons.”
A mood disorder like depression, SAD afflicts people during the winter when the days are shorter and there’s less sunlight. People also tend to isolate during colder months, providers say, and that lack of socialization also can lead down a slippery slope to seasonal affective disorder.
“Socialization always helps, especially if you live alone,” said Noah Weiers, pre-licensed therapist at Minnesota Mental Health Services in Mankato.
“Another big thing I always recommend is to take a vitamin D supplement to balance out that serotonin, if you’re not in the sun as much and you might be going to work in the dark and coming home in the dark,” he said.
“I also always recommend exercise. Try to do some physical activity. As for the social aspect, have a movie night with friends or family and make sure you’re socializing.”
For some people affected with SAD, talk therapy may prove helpful, said Steven Peterson, Mankato Clinic psychologist. He said the ideal treatment is both medical and therapy based.
“People with concerns should connect with a psychiatrist, psychologist or physician,” Peterson said. “One option that everybody hears about is light box therapy. Some people use medications, too. Anti-depressants can be helpful. It’s also important to maintain sleep hygiene, stay active, and exercise and eat healthy. This is harder during the winter months.”
He also counsels to be mindful of symptoms such as over-sleeping, appetite changes with cravings for carbs, weight gain and low energy.
Weiers said as soon as you realize you’re feeling down, or feeling sad more than usual, that you should then contact a therapist, doctor or some medical provider to get you redirected.
Up to 10 percent of people struggle with SAD, Bigaouette said. For those who opt to treat their SAD symptoms with light box therapy, he recommends they do so in the morning, ideally within an hour of waking up. They should use it for 30 minutes, about 12 to 24 inches from their face.
“If symptoms are happening more days than not, or if symptoms are impacting your day-to-day functioning or causing problems in day-to-day life, it’s time to get help,” he said.
“If you’re missing work, not getting out of bed, not maintaining social responsibilities, not taking care of yourself or your house or it’s causing problems with relationships … those are some warning signs that you may want to get help. Some people get irritable when depressed.
“Sometimes people feel numb or emotionless, or have a loss of interest in doing things. They have irritability, mood swings, appetite or sleep disturbance, fatigue, low motivation, low energy or drive. A lot of times people think of depression as just low mood, but all of these other things can come with it. and we do see an uptick in new patients in the winter.”
No one is immune to SAD, Weiers said. It can affect anyone.
“We see it pick up in December and January when it’s dark and cold all the time,” he said. “Then you’ll see a big increase.”