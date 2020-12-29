As COVID spread, so did anxiety and depression this year, bringing mental health discussions to the forefront.
Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director of Infection Diseases at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, said the hospital has seen a rise in IV-related infections due to increased drug use. People he had treated a few years ago and had gotten clean from drugs, he said took steps back this year as they turned back to drugs to deal with the mental stresses that COVID and its corresponding shutdowns have caused. Dalal said depression cases are rising, along with domestic abuse, alcoholism, and suicides.
While there is no official data tying the number of mental health crisis calls in Northumberland County to the COVID pandemic, they seem to correspond.
Joe Labosky, mental health services director for the county, said when things first shut down, there seemed to be a drop in the number of crisis calls into their system, but then right after the Easter holiday, more calls began coming in. For several months, they continued to increase, before leveling off again.
Since COVID case numbers have been on the rise over the last couple of months, so have the calls to the county crisis line. In particular, Labosky said they have received more calls regarding people who are struggling with mental health to the point they are putting themselves, or others, at risk, and require professional medical intervention.
Labosky said if the calls are related to the COVID pandemic, he doesn’t believe it’s necessarily the virus that is the concern.
“This has lasted so long,” he said. “We don’t get many calls where people are stressed about the pandemic. It’s more the result of people being isolated during the pandemic.”
In addition, many are facing unemployment, financial stress, and increased stress on relationships, he said.
The Northumberland County Behavioral Health/Intellectual & Developmental Services has worked hard to stay above the learning curve that came with the crisis.
“I think we saw in the country as a whole that we were not prepared for anything of this magnitude, that changed the way we lived our daily lives,” Labosky said.
Locally, telehealth was implemented fairly quickly, and currently county case managers are working with their clients via telehealth appointments, except in crisis situations.
“We’re more ready to respond now,” Labosky said. “We’re more prepared going forward in what we need to protect ourselves and individual we work with.”
He encourages those who are struggling to not hesitate to call local crisis hotline numbers, where they can be directed to resources they might need.
“We have a pretty robust health system in Northumberland County,” Labosky said.
Warning signs of mental health concerns are any changes in behavior, he explained. For example, if you see your normally talkative loved one begin to get quiet and isolate more, or if sleeping patterns change, and of course if someone makes any direct statements about feeling depressed.
“Don’t isolate without communicating with other individuals, even if it’s not in person,” Labosky said. “Stay in touch at least via telephone with family members. Reach out to professionals if you need to.”