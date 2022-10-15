Whether dealing with social isolation or mental health issues, older adults should know they are not alone.

Area Agencies on Aging and the following resources are available for support:

PA Support & Referral Helpline: 1-855-284-2494 (TTY: 724-631-5600)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Línea Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454

Crisis Text Line: Text PA to 741741

Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

The Trevor Project Lifeline (LGBTQ): 1-866-488-7386

Text “Start” to 678-678

Trans Helpline: 877-565-8860

PA Link: 1-800-753-8827

— Department of Human Services

