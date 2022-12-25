The Daily Item
An inaugural Mentored Youth Small Game Hunt is being held on Feb. 25, 2023, jointly by the Friends of Schuylkill Parks and Recreation and Schuylkill County Sportsmen’s Advisory Board.
Registration is limited to the first 150 people, as space is limited in the clubhouse, with age classes 12 years old and younger and 13-17 for youth and 18 years old and older for adults.
Registration is $10 for youth and $15 for adults, and one ticket is given to each entrant, and for registration, go to http://www.sweetarrowlakepark.com/Events/Programs.html.
Check-in is between 3-4 p.m. at Sweet Arrow Lake County Park Clubhouse, and squirrels and rabbits harvested must be brought to the clubhouse. Tails will be kept, a ticket will be given for each entry and hunters keep and utilize their small game.
Per Pennsylvania Game Commission regulations, a maximum of six squirrels and four rabbits per person may be entered. Hunters must be properly licensed to participate.
All participants will receive a T-shirt, and the first 50 youth registered will receive a camo backpack. All entries have the opportunity to win one of 12 shotguns or small caliber rifles, and additional prizes continue to be received through donations by businesses and private individuals.
Wild game foods will be served beginning at 3 p.m., and dessert donations are encouraged. Drawings will begin at 5 p.m., and after the prize firearms are awarded, tickets will be sold for chances at winning five more firearms.