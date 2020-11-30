Merl L. Edison III, 24, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.
Born in Lewisburg on July 22, 1996, he was the son of Karen (Gower) Haughwout of Milton and Merl L. Edison Jr. of White Deer.
Merl was a 2016 graduate of Milton Area High School, where he played tuba in the band. He worked as a pilot driver for Howard’s Trucking.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Milton, Turbot Township Fire Company and Potts Grove Fire Company. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Cody Goss of Harrisburg, and Michael Edison of Milton; four sisters: Nickole Goss of Sunbury, Nicole Edison of White Deer, Britteny Edison of Milton, and Destiny Edison of Lewisburg; paternal grandmother, Joanne Edison of White Deer, and maternal grandparents Arthur and Shirley Reichard of Northumberland.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Merl Edison Sr.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front Street, Milton. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be shared at: shawfuneralhomeinc.com.