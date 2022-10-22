Merlin L. Latsha, 90, recently of Harrisburg passed away in his home on Oct. 18, 2022. Merlin lived most of his life in Dornsife (Cherrytown) along the Line Mountain.
He was born on March 23, 1932, in Red Cross, Pa. He was the son of the late William and Mary (Erdman) Latsha. Merlin was the third child in a family of six children. Merlin's childhood was spent in rural Hunter Station, Pa., where he attended a one-room elementary school. He eventually attended Trevorton junior and senior high school. It was in Trevorton that he met his childhood sweetheart and lifelong partner, Nancy D. (Troutman) Latsha. They were married on Aug. 8, 1953, and were united for 69 years. They not only enjoyed a long marriage but were truly best friends. Both Merlin and Nancy were veterans of the United States Armed Forces during the Korean conflict. Merlin served in the United States Coast Guard and Nancy in the U.S. Army. Their names are next to each other forever on the Veterans Memorial in Trevorton.
After receiving his honorable discharge Merlin used his G.I. benefits to enroll in an electrician training program. After completion. he rapidly became a highly skilled electrician and plumber. Eventually he embarked on a lifetime career as a very successful electrical and plumbing contractor throughout the entire Line Mountain region of Northumberland County. He provided his electrical expertise and many hours of personal time to help install the original lights on the Line Mountain football stadium. He enjoyed attending Line Mountain football games and wrestling matches particularly to watch his sons participate in those sports.
Merlin was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. He loved to play golf and for many years played weekly with a group of his friends. He also enjoyed deer and turkey hunting on the beautiful Kieffer mountain and farmland. He and Nancy hosted the annual "Latsha Deer Camp" in their home for almost 20 years where many special memories were made. But his favorite outdoor pastime was fishing. He was at home in his boat fishing on the Susquehanna River. Many days throughout the spring, summer and fall were spent catching bass, catfish and the occasional huge muskie on the river. In his later years he enjoyed playing cards and sharing hunting and fishing stories with his many friends at the Herndon boat club. Additionally, Merlin was a true Phillies fanatic and Eagles fan!
Merlin was a loving husband and a wonderful dad; and he will be missed so very much.
Merlin is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters Karen (Dana) McCollum and Karla (Allen) Brenneman both of Mechanicsburg; and sons Kenny (Stephanie) Latsha of Dubois, Kimber (Debbie) Latsha of Harrisburg and Kirk (Joan) Latsha of Bardstown, KY. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; a sister Erma Kratzer and a brother Ronald (Barbara) Latsha both of Sunbury. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Darlene Reffeor and brothers Mark Latsha and Arlo Latsha.
Arrangements are private. Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family are invited to visit www.JesseGeigleFuneralHome.com.