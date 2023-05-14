LEWISBURG — With rolling hills, forests and the beauty of the Susquehanna River, our valley offers captivating glimpses of nature, if we only know where to look. The Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy hosts a number of programs to help us with that.
“There are so many great ways to enjoy nature, and we are excited to offer multigenerational programming for all interests pertaining to the natural world,” said Becky Cunfer, adventure coordinator at the Conservancy. “Through our programming, we connect individuals with the outdoors, providing opportunities to create, discover, explore, learn and inspire others.”
People who marvel at the intricate designs of mushrooms will appreciate the Native Plant/Mushroom ID & Foraging Hike on May 27. It will be led by Bill Russell, founder and past president of the Central Pennsylvania Mushroom Society and author of a field guide on wild mushrooms.
“He will share his experiences and give a basic introduction on how to forage safely,” Cunfer said. “Then we will explore Dale’s Ridge Trail, where we hope to find some mushrooms.”
Two more programs slated for this summer focus on common insects: pollinators and fireflies. What’s the Buzz About Pollinators? takes place June 17 to look at creatures that enable the growth of grains, honey, vegetables, fruits, corn, etc…
“Pollinators play an essential role in the food chain that sustains all humans and animals,” Cunfer said. “Participants will learn about native plants and invasives and why planting native plants helps sustain pollinator populations.”
Fireflies in the Night, led by Sarah Lower, assistant professor of biology at Bucknell University, takes place in the evening on June 23. Participants will design their own collection jars, learn about Pennsylvania’s state insect and help with a Bucknell University study.
“With over 2,400 different species, fireflies have fascinated people around the world for centuries,” Lower said, “but some species are under threat due to factors like habitat loss, pesticide use and light pollution.”
Research suggests that fireflies could be a good indicator of overall environmental health, Lower said. People can document fireflies through Firefly Atlas, a citizen science initiative, or Mass Audubon’s summer Firefly Watch.
“By documenting fireflies near you and adding your data to these databases, you can help scientists get more information about the types of habitats that different firefly species need to survive so that we can work toward their conservation,” Lower said. “Don’t let fireflies blink out!”
“We are lucky to have these creatures, which light up our summer evenings with enchantment,” Cunfer said.
Importance of conservation
Merrill Linn (1903 – 1987) was a lifelong Lewisburg lawyer who loved hiking, exploring, canoeing and birding. At age 70, he canoed down the Susquehanna River from above Jersey Shore to his front door on Water Street, in Lewisburg. He would be proud of the conservancy that bears his name.
In a recent Hawk Talk and Birding Hike at the Conservancy, Michael Kuriga, “The Bird Man,” talked about toxins in our atmosphere and introduced his peregrine falcon, Rachel, named in honor of conservationist Rachel Carson.
“People oohed and aahed as she flapped her wings and perched brilliantly upon the Bird Man,” Cunfer said. “The presentation was a huge hit followed by casual bird watching around Dale’s Ridge, where we observed a wild turkey hen nesting, cardinals, a red tailed hawk and many other local avian residents.”
In a Trees & Me Program, participants identified trees and native plants and went home with a tree seedling after learning the importance of trees in purifying the air and providing habitats and food for wildlife as well as oxygen for people.
A Frog Frenzy program at Glacier Pools Preserve, in Hughesville, discussed amphibians and the importance of vernal pools.
“Vernal pools are often created by glaciated rock and only hold water seasonally. Because of this, fish and other predators cannot survive here, and amphibians and their offspring can safely thrive in these locations,” Cunfer said. “Amphibians are what is known as indicator species, a group of organisms that when studied can show the impacts of pollution and water quality which can correlate to places that need to be protected.”
Though they did not see any frogs, they saw lots of tadpoles as well as egg sacks for all kinds of amphibians, Cunfer said.
More than 70 people attended this program, led by the PA Fish & Boat Commission and property owner Dr. Michael Gross, a Linn Conservancy board member. He donated to the Conservancy the subdivision and development rights for his property.
“Our family has loved this land since we bought it in 1978 and want it to stay undeveloped,” Gross said. “In the process of learning the natural features, and building trails to explore them, we decided to share it with the public and so opened the trails and developed a website, map and informational kiosk.”
“Our programs often include a ‘call to action,’” Cunfer said, “encouraging participants to become environmental stewards taking action to protect and preserve natural spaces for future generations to enjoy.”
For more information, visit www.linnconservancy.org, www.fireflyatlas.org or www.massaudubon.org/get-involved/community-science/firefly-watch or www.linnconservancy.org.