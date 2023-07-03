Two weather systems on Sunday clashed causing tornadoes that swept across the Valley and touched down in Union County and areas east, said a meteorologist on Monday.
"Yesterday we were in a very warm and humid air mass and there was a weak weather system moving through the area," said Tom Kines, of AccuWeather. "At the same time the sun heated up the atmosphere. Combine that with the higher humidity plus some warm thunderstorms moving through that had tornadoes associated with them."
Anytime you have a thunderstorm in the summer, you have to worry about some type of severe weather, Kines said.
"Yesterday was a classic situation," Kines said.
Ashley Evans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service agrees. Evans was on the scene in Lewisburg Sunday, observing the damage.
"We had a frontal feature move across Central Pennsylvania area and as it came down the Allegheny Mountains and entered the Susquehanna Valley, the surface conditions, being warm as well as the conditions aloft provided an uplift for some severe weather," Evans said.
In many cases that severe weather can cause tremendous downdrafts and those become elongated as vertical vortexes, or funnel clouds, he said. "Once it touches down it becomes a tornado."
So you had convergence at the surface of the Susquehanna Valley and divergence aloft, Evans explained, was enhanced by the warm temperature as it came down on the Susquehanna Valley.
Evans noted that the NWS had survey teams on the ground on Monday. "We can't say that they were definite tornadoes until they assess the damage and come back. To be honest I have seen straight-line winds do the same damage to what was done to that fireworks building."
"We do know that there were funnel clouds," he said. "We have videos from various people. But in those videos, you can't see the base so you don't know if it was on the ground."