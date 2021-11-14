GRATZ — The MI Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PA-based manufacturer MI Windows and Doors, broke its own record by raising more than $85,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
“We are delighted that we were able to raise over $85,000 for Breast Cancer charities,” said MI CEO Matt DeSoto. “It’s all thanks to our team members, customers, suppliers, and supporters. We continue to be overwhelmed by their generous spirit.”
The MI Foundation established several initiatives to reach this milestone, starting with a $50,000 gift split evenly between the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, two long-time MI Foundation partners.
The MI Foundation also gave another $20,000 split evenly between the charities from funds generated by a raffle at its annual golf outing.
In addition, the MI Foundation donated $10 for every warranty registration in October, sold MI-branded pink apparel, and solicited contributions on its donation page.
And in an effort to elicit awareness, the MI Foundation placed pink NFRC stickers on all MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors products in October.
“Cancer support is one of the pillars of the MI Foundation,” DeSoto said, “so it’s very meaningful to us that we were able to raise this much money for breast cancer awareness and research.”