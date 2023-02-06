CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami had little trouble on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night.
Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami (19-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home.
Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke (17-7, 8-5), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 21 turnovers.
It was the second-biggest Miami victory margin in the series between the schools, topped only by the Hurricanes’ 90-63 rout of then-No. 1 Duke on Jan. 23, 2013. Miami also enjoyed huge edges in points off turnovers (23-9), second-chance points (24-9) and fast-break points (17-7).
It also gave Miami payback for a 68-66 loss at Duke earlier this season.
“We had something to prove," Miller said. “They beat us last time. We were revved up for this game and we got it done."
Duke fans started leaving with 4:24 left and Miami up by 26, the Hurricanes’ student section serenading them as they departed.
Women
No. 11 Virginia Tech 73, No. 22 NC State 61
RALEIGH, N.C. — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina State in the Play4Kay game.
Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time in 13 meetings and improved to 3-26 overall in the series.
Kitley and Amoore dominated the second half, combining to score 31 of Virginia Tech's 34 points — including all 15 in the fourth quarter. Amoore capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and she added two 3-pointers during a 9-0 run in the fourth.
Cayla King made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Virginia Tech (19-4, 9-4 ACC), which plays No. 19 Florida State on Sunday in the second of five straight games against ranked opponents. Kitley recorded her 48th career double-double to help the Hokies to a 42-24 edge on the glass.
Virginia Tech scored the opening eight points of the game and led 15-4 midway through the first quarter. The Hokies led 39-28 at halftime behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Kitley and three 3-pointers by King. Virginia Tech shot 52% from the field, including 4 of 8 from distance, and outrebounded N.C. State 21-11.
Diamond Johnson scored 16 points for N.C. State (16-7, 6-6). Saniya Rivers added 10 points.