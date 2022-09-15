Michael Allen Pinto, 65, of Newark, Del., passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the comfort of family.
Originally from Sunbury, Pa., Michael graduated from Shikellamy High School and Goldey Beacom College. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and playing games, especially with his brother-in-law, Brett Anderson.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Allen and Evelyn Pinto; and his sister, Linda Gullick.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy L. Pinto; son, Eban Pinto (Alison); grandchildren, Samuel, Lillian, and Ellia; sisters, Eva Anderson (Brett), Sandra Kahler (Dennis); mother-in-law, Lorene Embert; numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, Scruffy.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark, Del., with burial service to follow in Bethel Cemetery, 312 Bethel Cemetery Road, Chesapeake City, Md.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Faithful Friends Animal Society at faithfulfriends.us
