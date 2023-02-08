Michael A. Reich Sr., 81, of Lewisburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital, Williamsport.
Born in Williamsport on Nov. 2, 1941, he was a son of the late John A. and Rita K. (Miller) Reich. He was married to the former Patricia Eyster. Together they celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Michael was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School and had served in the Air Force and the PA National Guard with 17 years of service.
He worked for Con Agra and Watsontown Foundry. He was a member of the American Legion in Lewisburg and Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. He loved hunting and most sports, especially watching his grandsons play Little League.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael Reich Jr. of Milton, Jack Reich of Montandon, and Anthony Reich of Dewart; two daughters, Cynthia Keller of Watsontown and Tammy Watts of Millville; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Eugene Reich of North Carolina, Robert Reich of Maryland, Dennis Reich of Georgia, and Mark Reich of Delaware; and a sister, Carol Polcaro of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel Reich, Larry Reich and Paul Reich.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
