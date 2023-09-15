Michael B. Goins, 66, State Rt. 890, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Michael was born April 29, 1957, in Philadelphia to the late Robert and Rosalyn (Brill) Goins.
He was a 1975 graduate of W.B. Saul Agricultural High School in Philadelphia. He was employed as a "Qualified Member of the Engineering Department" and sailed for SIU Seafarers International Union. He later transitioned to an office, sailed for AMO, American Maritime Officers Union.
He enjoyed fitness, riding trails and biking. His greatest joy came from spending time with his nephews and great-nieces.
Michael is survived by his brother Ron Goins, Sisters Cheryl Martin and Linda Sciascia, nephews Joseph Purcell, Brandon Purcell, David Ware and Phillip Ware and several grandnieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather John Podsiadlo Sr. and stepbrother John Podsiadlo Jr.
Friends and family may visit Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, from 1:30-2 p.m. at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury, where the memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.