Michael B. Kreiner, 87, of Freeburg, entered eternal life, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Michael was born Friday, June 15, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, the son of the late Joseph Kreiner and Mollie (Freidland) Kreiner. He married the love of his life, Grace S. Tubbs on Sept. 22, 2012.
Michael went to Tilden High School. Later he became a cosmetology teacher and specialist in the hair replacement field for more than 60 years. Michael was born Jewish and became a Messanic Jew at the age of 55 years old. He accepted Yeshua Ha M Jesus Messiah as his Savior.
Michael is survived by his wife, Grace S. Kreiner, Freeburg; two sons, Jordan Kreiner of York, and Joseph Kreiner of Raleigh, NC; stepchildren, John Slyer of Milton, Diane Lamborn of Delaware, Victoria Fortney of Atlanta, Ga., and Tommas Foy of Lock Haven; six stepgrandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helene Keller.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Victory Baptist Church, 56 Abby Road, Selinsgrove, with Pastor Robert Rines officiating.
Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc. 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.