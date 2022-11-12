Michael Bowen, 62, Selinsgrove

Michael E. Bowen, 62, of Selinsgrove, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born May 1, 1960, in Arlington, Virginia, a son of the late Edward Ralph Bowen and Nancy Louise (Kidwell) Wilson. Michael was a 1979 graduate of Line Mountain High School and, on Jan. 6, 1979, married Sue L. Steimling, who survives.
He had been employed at Boscov’s in the Susquehanna Valley Mall prior to entering the Army. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Boscov’s, after which he became employed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, working at both the Lewisburg and Allenwood facilities. He retired in 2012.
Michael enjoyed his home in Delaware and loved the beach, enjoyed kayaking, biking, walking the beach and crabbing. He also enjoyed playing games and was an accomplished cook and very particular about preparing his food.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are a son and daughter-in-law, Keven and Valerie Bowen of Selinsgrove; a daughter and son-in-law, Stefane and Jim Nirella of McDonald-Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Logan, Chase, Alexa, Kalina, Nathan and Ryan; two great-great-nephews who he considered grandchildren, Zayden and Rowan; sisters, Gloria (Alain) Boice of Frederick, Maryland, Tara Piecko and Traci Wilson, both of Cypress Texas, as well as a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron David Bowen, and two sisters, Elaine Schrey and Terri Bowen.
At Michael’s request, services will be private.
Contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to the Gift of Life Foundation, 1348 Carmichael Way, Montgomery, Alabama, 36106.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.