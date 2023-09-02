Michael C. Miller, 66, Middleburg

Michael C. Miller, 66, of Middleburg, went to be home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at his shop residence.
Born on Monday, Oct. 1, 1956, in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Larry E. And Virginia (Mull) Miller Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry (Butch), Shane and Rodney Miller.
Michael is survived by his lovely wife, Linda Miller, who he was blessed to share over 35 years of marriage with. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michelle Wilson and husband Larry of California, Michael Miller Jr. and Luke Miller of Middleburg. He was also blessed with 13 grandchildren. Michael was a Marine Corps Veteran, earning his High Marksmanship award. As he would always yell “OORAH!” In earlier years, he was employed by Thor until they closed. He then opened his mower repair shop, Millers Mower Repair, in Middleburg. Michael enjoyed listening to his disco music, dancing, airbrushing and riding his motorcycle. Michael was very dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending his time surrounded by them.
Viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, from 10 to 11 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Pusey Losch officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion and VFW at East End Full Gospel Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to his wife Linda, at 8 West Raleigh Ave., Middleburg, Pa., 17842.