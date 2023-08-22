Michael C. Shirk, 49, of Mulls Hollow Road, Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Michael was born Sept. 29, 1973, in Sunbury, a son of Deborah D. (Lauver) Shirk and the late Michael W. Shirk.
He was a 1991 graduate of Shikellemy High School.
Michael was very strong in his beliefs and faith.
He is survived by his sons, Kayleb, Tobias and Landyn Shirk; daughters, Abigail and Mikaylee Shirk; grandchild, Thaylen Minium; brother, Randy Feese; sisters, Nicole Mendoza, Bobbie, Glenda and Aubrey Shirk, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Karen J. Shirk.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.