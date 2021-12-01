Michael Douglas Hackenberg, 52, of 203 Blyler Lane, Millmont, entered into rest at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Dec. 11, 1968, in Lewisburg, a son of Harold G. and Norma Ann (Catherman) Hackenberg, of Millmont. On May 13, 2000, at the swinging bridge in Weikert, he married the former Amber R. Blyler, who survives.
Mike was a 1986 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
He was employed at Bucknell University, in HVAC, for 16 years.
Mike faithfully attended the West End Bible Fellowship, Millmont.
He was a member of the Little Buffalo Lodge, The Ponderosa, Millmont.
Mike enjoyed smoking cheese and meats, making wine, and making soups at the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market, and especially enjoyed traveling with his family and friends to Montana to hunt and fly fish.
Surviving in addition to his parents, and wife of 21 years, are three sons, Michael Ryan Hackenberg of Mifflinburg, Evan Joshua Hackenberg of Millmont, and Logan Fiske Hackenberg of Millmont; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Crystal R. and Steve Starks of Millmont, and Glenda Sheesley of Mifflinburg; one brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Michele Hackenberg of Millmont; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and the best group of friends.
Family and friends are welcome to a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Hartley Township Recreation Center, 49 Ballpark Road, Millmont, officiated by Pastor Richard DeVett, followed by a time of fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to West End Bible Fellowship, PO Box 36, Laurelton, PA 17835.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.