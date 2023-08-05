Michael Eugene Osgood, of Middleburg, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his home with his family by his side after a 13-year-long battle with Huntington's Disease.
He was born May 24, 1973, at Sunbury Hospital, a son of Rachel (Sue) Benfer Osgood and the late Lewis D. Osgood. September 8, 2001, he married the former Sara K. Hunsberger. He very fondly spoke of Sara and made it well known that he loved her dearly for their 21 years of marriage.
Michael was a 1991 graduate of Middleburg High School and 1966 graduate of University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in Geology. He worked as a Resource Conservation Technician for both the Juniata and Snyder County Conservation Districts until 2010 when his health no longer allowed him to work. He was an active member of Richfield Life Ministries Church and of the Snyder County Gideons. He loved sharing his faith and more than anything in the world, he wanted people to know about the wonderful love of Jesus. Mike was well known for saying "God is Good" to everyone he met. He had an unwavering faith despite the many difficulties he faced.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. His hobbies included hunting, fly-fishing, skiing, golfing and riding dirt bike.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by three children whom he was so proud of: Jonathan, Rebekah and Isaiah; his mother; his sister Tonya (Bud) Schenck, and niece and nephew Lyndsey Schenck (fiance Devan Leister) and Jacob Schenck. Also his wife's parents, Jim and Thelma Hunsberger, sisters- and brothers-in-law Teresa (Jason) Sheaffer, Jimmy (Rosemary) Hunsberger, Daryl (Lucy) Hunsberger, and nieces and nephews Grace, Luke (fiance Alanna Keister), Emily, Rachel, Erin, and Claire Shaeffer; Hunter (Cierra), Katrina, Matthew Hunsberger; Cole and Gage Hunsberger; and great-nephew Charlie Hunsberger.
Michael was preceded in death by his father; grandparents Larry and Sarah Osgood and Daniel and Florence Benfer
A viewing will be held Monday evening, Aug. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Richfield Life Ministries Church, 167 Church St., Richfield, and Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Wayside Bible Church Cemetery, Middleburg, Pa., following the meal.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Snyder County Gideon's PO Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.