Michael F. “Mike” Gates, 63, of New Columbia, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.
Mike was born Oct. 5, 1958, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Lloyd E. and Madeline M. (Turner) Gates. On Aug. 13, 1994, he married the former Cindy Zeek, who survives. Together they celebrated 27 years of marriage.
Mike was a 1976 graduate of Milton High School. A dedicated worker, he was a supervisor at the former H. Warshow and Sons, Milton for 30 years. Recently, Mike worked as a truck driver for XPO Logistics, for over 10 years.
He loved his church and was an active member of Calvary Tabernacle, Sunbury, assisting with church activities and the grounds keeping.
A lifetime farmer, Mike enjoyed raising beef cows and riding his horses, especially Shane and Colt. He was a good cook, well known for his macaroni and cheese. Mike also enjoyed riding his Harley. Most of all, he was a proud and loving grandfather, and was fond of attending their school events.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Laura Gates of Millmont; three stepdaughters, Melanie Banks of Milton, Melissa Mitch of Williamsport and Corinda (Ralph) Gonzales of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and nine grandchildren, Ethan Woolsey, Liam Snyder, Madeline Snyder, Jordan Nash, Jade Banks, Jalissa Patterson, Jaylein Patterson, Javonie Patterson and Cheyenne Gonzales.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Lloyd Gates Jr. and William B. Gates; and two sisters, Mary Dauberman and Patricia Gates.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Calvary Tabernacle, 290 Corcyra Road, Sunbury, followed by the funeral at 7 p.m.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Mike’s name be made to Calvary Tabernacle, 290 Corcyra Road, Sunbury, PA 17810.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
