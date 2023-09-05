Michael G. Kelly, 76, known locally as Texas Mike, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Claudia Kelly; daughter, Sheri Stayton; son-in-law, C. Tristan Stayton; sister, Mary Lou Swart; brothers, Tim Kelly, Tom Kelly, and Pete Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Kelly; mother, Mary Kelly; brother, Patrick Kelly; sister, Kerry Wooten; and son, Timothy Kelly.
Originally from Austin, Texas, Mike moved to RiverWoods in Lewisburg from Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2019. He will be remembered for his kindness and positive words for everyone he met.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Lewisburg Cemetery Chapel, with Pastor Jim Ritter officiating.