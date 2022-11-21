Michael G. Santini, 80 of North 5th St., Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mike was born July 26, 1942, in Camden, N.J., a son of the late Gilbert and Nettie (Flumiano) Santini. On Sept. 13, 2008, he married the former Patricia L. Davies who survives.
He served as a Marine during the Vietnam War from Dec. 29, 1961, until his honorable discharge on May 23, 1966.
Mr. Santini owned and operated his own silk screen printing business for many years and as a “Jack of all trades” often worked as a handyman.
He was a talented woodworker and an artist who enjoyed drawing and painting.
In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael F. Santini of Sunbury, Brandon M. and Autum R. Snyder of Middleburg; two daughters and one son-in-law, Dana L. and Chad E. Stettler of Sunbury, Christine M. Snyder of Sunbury; grandchildren, Kerri Myer, Kelsi Gay and husband Jim, Alyssa Stettler, Serenity, Avery, Chloe, Jocelyn and NovaLeigh Snyder; great-grandchildren, Brycen, Grady, Greyson and Valen; and his sister, Toni Mayberry of Cinnaminson, N.J.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.